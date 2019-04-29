The following reports were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Retreat!

MONDAY, April 22, 8:15 p.m. — An 18-year-old female contacted UPD after noticing a bird that was not moving outside of Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4). She said she tried to encourage it to fly away, but the bird stayed put. Officers responded to the area and determined the bird, which was a raven, was not severely injured, but may have flown into one of the windows of the nearby buildings. Officers tried to catch the raven in a box, but the bird could not be captured and flew waist-high at one of the officers, who ran away from it. Eventually, they corralled the raven into a cardboard box using brooms. The raven was released in the Nature Preserve.

At least they tried

MONDAY, April 22, 11:20 p.m. — Officers responded to Seneca Hall of College-in-the-Woods after receiving a marijuana complaint. A Residential Life employee detected the odor of marijuana coming from a room and contacted UPD. Two 19-year-old males admitted to smoking marijuana and produced a grinder, a bag of marijuana and a water bong to Residential Life staff. Upon arriving at the scene, UPD spoke to the residents, who said they were trying to blow smoke out of the window to avoid being caught. Officers confiscated the marijuana and paraphernalia. They also confiscated a bottle of vodka. The residents consented to a room search and no other contraband was found. The residents will appear in Vestal Town Court.

Don’t jump

TUESDAY, April 23, 9:24 p.m. — Officers responded to Windham Hall of Mountainview College after four 18-year-old males and a 19-year-old male became trapped in an elevator. The males said they were unsure of what happened, but when officers reviewed video footage from the elevator, they determined that the occupants were jumping simultaneously, while the elevator was in motion, activating the elevator’s emergency brake. The occupants were stuck in the elevator for approximately 45 minutes before an elevator repairman was able to reset the elevator and get it back in working order. No physical damage was done to the elevator. The males apologized to the repairman and the officer let them go with a warning.

Mute

WEDNESDAY, April 24, 8:25 a.m. — A 58-year-old male bus driver contacted UPD after a 26-year-old male refused to get off a Broome County Transit bus. Officers responded to the University Union bus stop and told the passenger this was the last stop on the bus driver’s route and all passengers had to exit, but the suspect did not move. The suspect did not talk to officers and stared straight ahead without acknowledging anyone. Officers had to physically remove the suspect and once off the bus, he became combative. He was handcuffed and taken into police custody. Before being transported to the Broome County Jail, the suspect was taken to a hospital, where it was determined that he was healthy and capable of speaking, should he choose to. The suspect was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest. He would not speak for the duration of his time with officers, approximately six hours.