The following reports were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Check the email

MONDAY, April 8, 3:00 p.m. — Officers responded to Science IV to meet with a 54-year-old female employee who said she was the victim of fraud. The female said she had received an email that she thought was from her boss, who was on vacation. The email came from the same address as her boss’s B-Mail account, but ended with “gmail.com” rather than “binghamton.edu.” The email told her to buy several gift cards and send photos of them to the emailer. The victim bought the gift cards, took a photograph of them and emailed a picture with their PIN numbers to the email. She received a follow-up email asking for two more gift cards. When she called her boss to confirm, he said he had not sent her any emails. The case remains under investigation.

Smug students

TUESDAY, April 9, 1:14 p.m. — A Residential Life employee contacted UPD to report students in possession of a glass bong. When an officer responded to Bingham Hall of Newing College, the two suspects, both 18-year-old males, had just finished cleaning the bong, and said they only smoke tobacco out of it. An officer smelled the bong, but could not detect marijuana. Because there was no evidence the students were using marijuana, the officer advised the Residential Life employee that possessing a bong is not illegal and returned it to the students. According to the officer, the students looked “smug.”

Don’t park like a d***

WEDNESDAY, April 10, 5:14 p.m. — A 36-year-old male commuter student contacted UPD to report a note had been left on his car. According to the student, the note contained offensive language and a threat. The note was written in bubbly handwriting and stated, “You’re lucky I’m a nice person and didn’t ram my car door into the side of your car. Don’t park like a dick.” It was signed with a heart. The victim said he did not appreciate the language of the note and did not feel like he parked close to another car. Officers were unable to determine who left the note. The student was advised to call UPD if he receives any other messages.

National Siblings Day

WEDNESDAY, April 10, 9:52 p.m. — Officers responded to Brandywine Hall of Susquehanna Community after a 20-year-old female reported she had received a concerning message from an unknown number. The text message stated that the texter was a Binghamton police officer named ‘Officer Infanzon’ and was checking in to make sure she was not using a forged U.S. document. The message stated that if she was still in possession of a forged document, then she could be arrested and face a court trial. Eventually, the female realized that it was her sister pranking her from Stony Brook University in honor of National Siblings Day, and the case has been closed.