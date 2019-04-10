The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Fraud from the Philippines

FRIDAY, April 5, 3:24 p.m. — A 22-year-old male contacted UPD to report an incident of attempted fraud. He told officers that around 2 p.m. he noticed he had a friend request from a female on Facebook. He shared two mutual friends with the female and accepted her request. Soon after, she sent him provocative messages via Facebook Messenger. He did not respond to the messages, but accepted a video call from her. The call showed a woman undressing, and the male hung up immediately. Later, he received a second video call featuring his face spliced onto a male body that was performing a sexual act. The female instructed him to go to the nearest Western Union and wire her $2,000. She said if he didn’t, the video would be shared on YouTube and Facebook. The male spoke with a man on the phone that confirmed what the female said. After his phone call with the man, he reported the incident to UPD. Officers looked up the phone number, which originated from the Philippines, helped the student report the account and images and directed him to online resources on how to deal with fraud.

Beer, vodka, marijuana

SATURDAY, April 6, 1:42 a.m. — An officer responded to Rafuse Hall of Dickinson Community after receiving a call about an intoxicated male. An 18-year-old male was found on the third floor of the building going in and out of consciousness. The officer spoke to the male’s friend, who was also intoxicated, and learned that the male went to a house party where he consumed a large amount of beer and vodka. The male had also smoked some marijuana. The male refused medical treatment.

Almost hit

SATURDAY, April 6, 12:54 p.m. — Officers responded to Rafuse Hall of Dickinson Community to meet with a 20-year-old male who reported that a vehicle had almost hit him while he was crossing East Access Road. He said he was halfway across the street when a black Toyota Tundra drove through the crosswalk, forcing the male to spin out of the way. He was not hurt. Officers reviewed video footage, which captured the incident, and tracked down the vehicle’s owner, who said she had lent her truck to her sister, a 19-year-old female. Officers contacted the female, who said she had not seen the victim until he spun out of the way. She accepted a traffic ticket and is due to appear in Vestal Town Court.

Bad cookies

SUNDAY, April 7, 1:23 a.m. — Officers responded to a medical call involving an individual having issues with marijuana cookies. The individual, who was approved to use and purchase marijuana for medical reasons, told the officers who supplied the cookies. When the officers confronted the suspects, a 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, they admitted to selling the cookies and told the officers that there were two remaining containers of cookies in the fridge. Officers searched the suspects’ rooms and found two forged IDs, a black box containing a vaporizer and three bottles of THC oil, all of which were confiscated. The suspect who made the cookies was arrested and is due to appear in Vestal Town Court.