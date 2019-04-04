The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Missing speaker

FRIDAY, March 29, 2:42 p.m. — A 19-year-old female came to UPD to report her Beats Pill speaker, valued at $180, as stolen. She told officers she had left the speaker in the first-floor lounge area of Broome Hall of Newing College, and had discovered it was missing when she returned. The case is still under investigation.

Road rage

SATURDAY, March 30, 8:39 a.m. — A 72-year-old male staff member reported an aggressive driving incident to UPD. According to the male, while driving to campus on March 29 around 7 p.m., a dark pickup truck began tailgating him on Route 201. When the male entered campus, the truck almost hit his vehicle, and the male said the vehicle almost caused multiple accidents before it continued traveling on Glenn G. Bartle Drive. The victim noted the license plate of the vehicle and officers contacted the driver, a 33-year-old male staff member. The driver said he was behind a slow vehicle on Route 201, but denied driving aggressively. Officers cautioned him to be patient and take care while driving.

“It’s a rental”

SUNDAY, March 31, 1:30 a.m. — Officers observed a white Hyundai with Florida license plates traveling on Glenn G. Bartle Drive without visible headlights or taillights. The vehicle was stopped on Route 201 North and the driver, a 26-year-old male, said the vehicle was a rental and he thought the lights were automatic. Officers ran his license, which came back suspended. The driver was given two tickets and will appear in Vestal Town Court. The passenger had a valid driver’s license and switched with the driver to operate the vehicle after the traffic stop.

Vomiting, ice cream-destroying visitors

SUNDAY, March 31, 8:21 p.m. — Officers responded to Mohawk Hall of College-in-the-Woods after receiving a call about an incident in the first-floor stairwell. A Residential Life employee found an ice cream container in the first-floor stairwell, thrown on the ground and filled with vomit. When officers arrived, they interviewed an 18-year-old female who said the ice cream was hers and had been stolen from the common kitchen in the basement of the building. Upon reviewing video footage of the incident, officers determined that a 19-year-old male ran from the basement with the ice cream to the elevator and then to his room. Later, two males, including the 19-year-old, left the room and headed to the stairwell, where the other male forcibly threw up. The 19-year-old male then threw the ice cream container across the stairwell. When questioned about the incident, he admitted to taking the ice cream and said he believed it belonged to his roommate. He also identified the vomiting male as a visitor from the University at Buffalo. The male was let off with a warning.