The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Next ‘American Ninja Warrior’

SUNDAY, March 3, 8:56 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to Mohawk Hall of College-in-the-Woods after receiving reports of property damage. A Residential Life employee reported to UPD dispatchers that there was a hole in a wall in the hallway, but by the time officers arrived on the scene, a suspect had already come forward. The suspect, a 19-year-old male, said he had accidentally kicked the wall while practicing a martial arts move, producing the hole. Security cameras in the area confirmed his story, and officers advised him to hone his martial arts agility in a more adequate space.

College-in-the-Woods laundry thieves apprehended

TUESDAY, March 5, 4:28 p.m. — A 20-year-old female resident in Seneca Hall of College-in-the-Woods reported some of her clothing had been stolen from a dryer in the building’s laundry room, one of several reports of stolen laundry in College-in-the-Woods that UPD has received recently. An officer reviewed camera footage from the laundry room and identified two 18-year-old females as suspects. An officer spoke with the suspects and they both admitted to stealing the laundry. They also admitted to stealing laundry from other buildings, and voluntarily turned over 26 items of clothing. The suspects were charged with petit larceny and will appear in Vestal Town Court.

Through the vents

THURSDAY, March 7, 3:05 p.m. — A 33-year-old female professor reported an odor of marijuana in a classroom in the Nelson A. Rockefeller Collegiate Center of Hinman College. Officers responded to the classroom, and also noticed the distinct odor of marijuana, but believed the smell was coming into the room through the ventilation system. An officer searched the outside of the building to check the HVAC system air intakes, but was unable to find anyone smoking. The professor decided she and her students could tolerate the smell and finished class as scheduled.

Just say no to drugs

THURSDAY, March 7, 11:48 p.m. — Officers responded to Appalachian Collegiate Center of Mountainview College after receiving a marijuana complaint. A 63-year-old female Sodexo employee reported she smelled marijuana near an emergency staircase exit, and saw two individuals smoking near the exit. She took a photograph of the suspects to show the officer. The officer was able to locate the suspects, an 18-year-old and 19-year-old male, in the area. The suspects did not possess any illegal substances, but officers advised them of the dangers of smoking marijuana and potential consequences of their actions. The suspects seemed genuinely apologetic, and officers let them go with a warning.