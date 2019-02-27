The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Keynote speaker

FRIDAY, Feb. 22, 8:50 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to the Mandela Room in the University Union after receiving reports of an irate and intoxicated male. The 21-year-old suspect was attending a closed forum with six speakers discussing how religion impacted their lives. During the forum, he got hold of the microphone and began speaking to the crowd. He was told to stop and leave the event and got into a heated exchange with the event organizers. He told officers he hadn’t said anything that deserved such a response. He admitted to being intoxicated, and officers gave him a ride to his off-campus residence.

Two backpacks, six cartridges

SATURDAY, Feb. 23, 1:15 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to Appalachian Collegiate Center in Mountainview College after an employee found a blue backpack left in the store. The officers brought the backpack to the station and inventoried it. While doing so, they were unable to identify the owner but found an unopened cartridge of concentrated cannabis oil. Later that morning, the owner of the backpack came to claim his property. When questioned about cannabis oil that was found in his bag, the suspect, a 19-year-old male, said it belonged to a friend. When the suspect came to the station, he was carrying another backpack. While questioning him, an officer asked if he had any drugs on his person. The suspect said he didn’t and emptied his pockets, but when his backpack was searched, five more oil cartridges were found. The suspect was placed under arrest and is set to appear in Vestal Town Court.

Suspended Mercedes

SUNDAY, Feb. 24, 1:04 a.m. — A security guard at the Information Booth on Glenn G. Bartle Drive contacted UPD after a black Mercedes-Benz went through the gate without stopping to present ID. The officers located the vehicle, which was driven by a 23-year-old male, near Delaware Hall of Newing College. Upon running the vehicle’s license plate through a police database, officers learned it was suspended because the vehicle lacked insurance. The suspect said the vehicle belonged to his friend, but was given two traffic tickets for driving a suspended vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance. The vehicle was towed to its owner’s residence.

Playing catch

SUNDAY, Feb. 24, 3:28 p.m. — Officers responded to the turf field at the East Gym after receiving reports of two individuals walking in an area blocked off by a locked gate and fence. The officers located the suspects, a 20-year-old male and a 21-year-old male, who told the officers they jumped the fence to play catch with a baseball. Officers escorted them off the turf and advised them not to go onto the field without speaking with staff at the East Gym.