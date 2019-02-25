The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Unhappy reader

TUESDAY, Feb. 19, 10:07 a.m. — Officers responded to the University Union after the staff of the Binghamton Review contacted UPD to report that their newspapers had been vandalized. Upon arriving at the scene, the University Union building manager showed them to the organization’s office, where 12 issues of their latest publication were ripped in half. The issues were stapled to the bulletin board next to the Binghamton Review’s office. The incident is not the first time the Binghamton Review’s papers have been vandalized. UPD has identified a 21-year-old male suspect in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Artistic choices

TUESDAY, Feb. 19, 4:28 p.m. — Officers responded to Marcy Hall of Mountainview College after an explicit drawing was found in a student lounge. The drawing, which was found on a dry-erase wall, featured cartoon characters Bart Simpson, Patrick Star and Stewie Griffin carrying out obscene actions. Officers believe the drawing was created sometime between 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 and 3 p.m. on Feb. 19. The drawing was erased.

An office audition

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 20, 3:24 p.m. — A 35-year-old female contacted UPD to report that suspicious emails were being sent to the theatre department’s email address. The unknown suspect, a male who appears to be unaffiliated with Binghamton University, wanted to tell the theatre department that he will be holding auditions on Feb. 24 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. in a room in the Fine Arts Building. After receiving several emails, the female realized the room was a faculty office and not an actual room that could be reserved. Another room is reserved in the building during the same time frame as the male plans to hold auditions, and a uniformed officer will be checking around the location at that time.

Stalker

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 20, 8:13 p.m. — Officers responded to Endicott Hall of Newing College after receiving a harassment complaint. The victim, a 19-year-old female, reported the suspect, a 19-year-old male, was harassing and stalking her. According to the female, the situation is an ongoing occurrence. Officers previously contacted the male and told him not to have any contact with the victim. The male said he wanted to talk to her because he was working through personal issues. The male was arrested and charged with stalking and harassment.