The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Fake money

FRIDAY, Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m. — Officers responded to the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4) after a Sodexo employee accepted a forged $20 bill. The bill, a replica intended to be used on movie sets for filming purposes, was used to purchase candy and gum at 11:45 a.m. The unknown suspect received $16.04 in change. The case remains under investigation.

Setting fires and putting them out

SATURDAY, Feb. 16, 3:44 a.m. — Officers responded to Rafuse Hall of Dickinson Community for a full-building fire alarm. The initial report stated that heavy smoke was in the area, but upon arriving at the scene, officers determined it was the result of a fire extinguisher being deployed. Through video footage, officers identified two male suspects, who are roommates. Both were questioned. The first suspect declined to answer questions, but the second suspect said the other male set the fire. The second suspect admitted he broke the glass case surrounding the fire extinguisher and sprayed it to put the fire out. He also admitted to recording the incident and posting it on Snapchat. The first suspect was arrested and will appear in Vestal Town Court. The second suspect was released.

Who bought the pizza?

SUNDAY, Feb. 17, 10:36 p.m. — Officers received a call from a Domino’s employee who wanted to report a fraud. According to the employee, Domino’s received a call from a woman in Utah who said her card had been charged $74.45 for pizza. According to the employee, the food was delivered to a room in Johnson Hall of Dickinson Community, and the number used on the order was a WhatsApp number. The employee said a Domino’s delivery driver sent the number a message that the order was ready, and BU students picked it up. Officers went to the dorm room, but the residents said they didn’t know anything about the situation. One student said they used Cash App to pay $25 for the pizza. The residents had contacted a male from Brooklyn via Snapchat, who told them what to do. It is possible the students were unaware that the card was stolen. The incident is under investigation.

Sneaking under the gate

SUNDAY, Feb. 17, 10:42 p.m. — A UPD dispatcher noticed a black sedan in the Fine Arts Building parking garage that drove into the garage without paying after the passenger, an 18-year-old female, exited the vehicle and lifted the gate. Officers tracked the vehicle down while it was traveling on East Drive and stopped the sedan. The driver, an 18-year-old male who is unaffiliated with the University, said he didn’t have his wallet and was unsure of how to pay for parking. Upon looking through police records, officers determined that the suspects had done the same thing at another paid parking lot one week earlier. Both suspects will appear in Vestal Town Court.