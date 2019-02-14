The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Speeding while suspended

FRIDAY, Feb. 8, 1:57 p.m. — An officer traveling on West Access Road noticed a white sedan speeding in the opposite direction. The officer’s radar indicated the vehicle was going 41 mph, and he performed a traffic stop in Parking Lot ZZ North. The driver, a 21-year-old female, said she was driving a new car. The officer discovered the female had a suspended license and when he returned to the car a second time, he noticed the odor of marijuana. The female said she let a friend borrow the car and when it was returned, the car smelled of marijuana. The officer searched the car, but no marijuana was found. The suspect was issued two traffic tickets.

Thief with a grudge

FRIDAY, Feb. 8, 6:00 p.m. — An 18-year-old male contacted UPD to report his wallet as stolen from the East Gym. According to the victim, his wallet contained his debit card, $10 in cash, his learner’s permit and his BU ID. The male said he believes the suspect may be a man he had a negative interaction with earlier. The victim said the man asked him if he wanted to play a game of one-on-one basketball for $50, and the victim said he would only play for $10. While they were ironing out their deal, the suspect asked the victim to leave him alone. The conversation occurred near the victim’s bag, immediately before he went to play basketball. The victim later recontacted officers to inform them his debit card had been used for a purchase of $421 at a sports apparel store. There were also two pending charges from Foot Locker that totaled to $281.80. The orders were stopped before shipment and the victim’s card was put on hold. The investigation is ongoing.

Apple ID scam

FRIDAY, Feb. 8, 8:53 p.m. — Officers responded to Hempstead Hall of Hillside Community after a 20-year-old female reported she may be the victim of a scam. The victim said she received an email stating there was suspicious activity on her Apple ID account. The email asked for her name, address, social security number and credit card information. She entered the information before realizing it could be a scam. Officers advised her to cancel her credit card and monitor her credit score.

Puking through the back window

SATURDAY, Feb. 9, 4:34 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to the Information Booth after an Uber driver reported she was driving a passenger who was vomiting out of the back window of her vehicle. When the officers arrived, they saw a maroon SUV parked near the Information Booth. A male’s head appeared to be hanging out of the back window. Officers identified the male as a 19-year-old student and called Harpur’s Ferry for assistance. The Uber driver said she picked the male up on State Street. The male could not lift his head off of the back door of the vehicle or speak to officers. Harpur’s Ferry transported him to UHS Binghamton General Hospital.