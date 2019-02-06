The following reports were provided by Investigator Dennis Bush of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Put away your pipe

FRIDAY, Feb. 1, 1:40 p.m. — Officers responded to O’Connor Hall of Dickinson Community after a Residential Life employee found a glass pipe during a fire safety check. Officers noticed a green substance in the glass bowl of the pipe, which they determined was marijuana. Officers arrested the resident of the room, a 21-year-old male. He will appear in Vestal Town Court.

Room checks

FRIDAY, Feb. 1, 4:04 p.m. — Officers responded to Digman Hall of Dickinson Community after a ResLife employee located a marijuana cigarette during a fire safety check. After speaking with residents of the suite, officers were unsure who the cigarette belonged to. The suitemates were given a warning and the marijuana cigarette was confiscated.

Too cold

FRIDAY, Feb. 1, 4:13 p.m. — Officers responded to Glenn G. Bartle Library after receiving reports of a student skateboarding in the hallways. The officers entered the building on the ground floor and located the suspect, a 20-year-old male, in a hallway near the building’s loading dock. The suspect appeared out of breath and had a skateboard under his arm. When questioned about why he was skateboarding around the building, the suspect told officers it was too cold to skateboard outside. Officers asked him to refrain from skateboarding indoors.

Fake ID

FRIDAY, Feb. 1, 4:18 p.m. — A ResLife employee approached officers in Digman Hall of Dickinson Community and asked for their assistance with a forged ID. The employee led the officers to a room and showed them a Pennsylvania state ID in plain view on a desk. The ID was determined to be fake, and the officers confiscated it.