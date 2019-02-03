The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Blocked

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 30, 11:32 a.m. — A 55-year-old female employee contacted UPD to report that a male, an acquaintance of hers, has been calling her work phone on multiple occasions. The employee said the suspect had previously slandered her. The suspect has a long history of mental health issues and the victim has notified authorities concerning the suspect a number of times. The employee has since blocked the suspect’s number and the suspect has made no further attempts to contact her.

Slippery Conditions

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 30, 5:03 p.m. — Officers responded to West Access Road near Hillside Community after receiving reports of a car crash. The first driver, an 18-year-old male, said that he was driving downhill on the road when the icy conditions caused his vehicle to drift after his brakes locked. He skidded head-on into another driver, a 20-year-old female, causing her airbags to deploy. Harpur’s Ferry was called and the second driver was transported to Lourdes Hospital. Her injuries are unknown. The first driver did not report any injuries.

Up in Flames

THURSDAY, Jan. 31, 6:34 p.m. — Officers responded to the University Union to investigate a possible arson near the Tillman Lobby. When the officers arrived, they found a burnt garbage can. Although heavy smoke was emitting from inside the container, officers determined the fire was no longer burning. They interviewed witnesses in the area, one of whom said they had grabbed the fire extinguisher from Dunkin’ Donuts and extinguished the fire. Investigators suspect the fire may have been set intentionally and are investigating the incident.

Unlucky Threes

THURSDAY, Jan. 31, 10:34 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to Nyack Hall in Hillside Community after receiving reports that a Residential Life employee found marijuana in an apartment. The employee said she found an open metal grinder which contained a green, leafy substance during a fire safety check. The suspect, a 19-year-old male, admitted that the material was marijuana, but refused to allow anyone to search his room. When officers asked the suspect for identification, he produced a fraudulent Rhode Island driver’s license. Officers also found a box cutter in the suspect’s room, which is a violation of the University housing license that prohibits blade-based weapons. The box cutter, fraudulent identification and marijuana were confiscated. The suspect was referred to Student Conduct.