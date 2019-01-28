The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Pushed two spaces

TUESDAY, Jan. 22, 1:41 p.m. — An officer responded to Parking Lot M4 after receiving a report of a hit-and-run from a 21-year-old male who returned to his vehicle to find it damaged. The victim said he parked his car around 11:30 a.m. and returned to the parking lot at around 1:20 p.m. Upon returning, the victim found his car had been hit by another vehicle, and had been pushed two parking spots away from its original space. The vehicle was hit on the passenger side, and sustained significant damage. The victim is pursuing criminal charges and the investigation is ongoing.

Scammed

THURSDAY, Jan. 24, 12:44 p.m. — Officers responded to a call about a scam. The victims, a 38-year-old male and an 18-year female, received emails they believed were sent by a colleague of theirs. The email asked them to purchase three $100 Google Play gift cards and send the information back to the sender. The male went to Walmart to purchase the cards and the female went to Target. Once the gift cards were purchased, the female sent the information to the sender. After she sent the information, she realized that the email address was not her colleague’s. She reported the fraudulent transaction to her credit card company. The investigation is ongoing.

Mom’s cards

THURSDAY, Jan. 24, 5:13 p.m. — A 19-year-old male contacted UPD to report his wallet stolen. Officers responded to Seneca Hall in College-in-the-Woods, where the victim told them he lost his wallet between 9:00 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. while he was eating in the College-in-the-Woods dining hall. The victim’s wallet contained his New York state ID, his BU ID, a donor card, $20 in cash, a debit card, his insurance card, his mother’s business card and his mother’s Sears credit card. The investigation is ongoing.

Vodka and vomit

FRIDAY, Jan. 25, 12:44 a.m. — Officers responded to the Information Booth after receiving reports of an intoxicated person. Once the officers arrived, they saw an 18-year-old female with blood on her bottom lip and vomit on her clothing. Her friend told officers that she had drank at a fraternity in Downtown Binghamton and consumed 10 vodka drinks. Her friend said she fell, which resulted in the cut on her lip. She was transported to Lourdes Hospital.