State, local plans aim to combat climate change at University level

Binghamton University students seeking more data storage and faster service can now utilize Information Technology Services’ (ITS) new student network storage system, U-Drive, which, starting this semester, will provide 5GB of local network storage to students and faculty.

Compared to the previous H-Drive, or Firestone, system, which provides only 400 MB of storage, U-Drive’s 5GB of storage will provide larger amounts of disk space and faster response time for applications. According to Michael Allington, director of technology support services, the change in storage systems came after the student H-Drive started to malfunction and a need for larger storage services emerged.

“The old student H-Drive started to experience performance issues and ITS wanted to modernize our student storage infrastructure,” Allington said.

The upgraded storage system is ideal for students majoring in computer science and engineering, who often work with larger data files such as computer-aided design (CAD) systems, graphics and videos.

Sara Stanziani, a junior majoring in industrial engineering, said she had limited amount of storage with the H-Drive system for her previous computer science classes and is looking forward to an increase in storage.

“I think the extra storage will be helpful so that I have the opportunity to save my projects in the future without having to worry,” Stanziani said. “Professors can benefit from this as well and save more lectures on the U-Drive which will make their lives easier.”

Faculty can request U-Drive for students in their classes by filling out a form on the ITS website each semester, and students can request U-Drive for themselves at the beginning of each academic year. The storage will ultimately back up to the user’s Google Drive.

Danielle Anzelone, a sophomore majoring in computer science, said she is excited to try out the new system for her future classes.

“Computer science projects and programs tend to take up a lot of storage on computers which can cause the computers to slow down,” Anzelone said. “Having more storage will definitely be really helpful and will make it easier to work on projects and less stressful to save them.”