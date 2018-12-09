The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Stolen chairs

Date and time unknown — After two chairs valued at $3,588 were stolen from a ground-floor lounge in the University Union on Nov. 19, officers arrested three suspects for grand larceny. The suspects, a 25-year-old male, a 19-year-old male and a 19-year-old female, took the chairs from a display in the lounge showcasing furniture options for future renovations of the University Union basement. After officers identified the suspects, they questioned them. The 25-year-old male said he had taken one chair to his girlfriend’s house and the other to his residence. The chairs were both recovered. The female suspect said she had agreed to help take the chairs because she didn’t approve of the amount of money being spent on the chairs. She added that she feels tuition is too high. The three suspects will appear in Vestal Town Court.

Feelings

TUESDAY, Dec. 4, 3:01 p.m. — Officers responded to a call regarding harassment at Oneida Hall of College-in-the-Woods. The victim, a 20-year-old female, said she met the suspect, a 19-year-old male, earlier in the fall semester. Shortly after meeting the female, the suspect expressed his feelings for her. She told the suspect she didn’t feel the same way but wanted to remain friends. After this discussion, the female said the suspect began making her uncomfortable. According to the female, during one incident, the suspect pushed her while she was visiting friends in a room. During another incident, the female encountered the suspect, who stared at her for no reason and made a profane gesture toward her. The female told officers that she didn’t want any further contact with the suspect. Officers helped her obtain a no-contact order through Residential Life. They also spoke with the suspect, who confirmed he had shoved the female earlier in November while in the same room as her. Officers told him to cease contact with the female.

Vaping alert

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 5, 6:18 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to Oneida Hall of College-in-the-Woods after a fire alarm went off. When the officers arrived, the building evacuation was already in progress. The officers entered the building and went to the room that triggered the alarm. When they entered the dorm room, they noticed a strong smell of marijuana and a green substance in a plastic bag on one of the desks in the room. After the alarm was reset, the officers went back to the room and spoke with a resident, a 20-year-old male, who admitted to vaping and setting off the alarm. He also admitted to smoking marijuana. Officers obtained permission to search the room, and, in addition to the marijuana on the desk, they also discovered a bag with a white rock and powdery substance. The substance tested positive for cocaine. When questioned about the substance, the suspect said it belonged to a friend who visited him for Santacon. The suspect was arrested and will appear in Vestal Town Court.

Knock, knock

FRIDAY, Dec. 7, 4:21 a.m. — Officers responded to Broome Hall of Newing College after receiving a call about harassment. The caller said four males were yelling and pounding on the door of a room on the fifth floor of the building. When the officers arrived, they saw three males standing in the hallway on the fifth floor. When questioned, the males said they were just hanging out. They appeared intoxicated and were identified by their student IDs. One male, a 20-year-old, said he was knocking on the door of one of the rooms because his roommate wouldn’t let him in. When officers spoke with the victim, he said he was harassed, but didn’t want to take action against the males.