The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Shouting match

SATURDAY, Dec. 1, 3:07 a.m. — Officers responded to the University Union bus stop after receiving reports of a group of students in a verbal altercation. When the officer arrived, the two suspects, both 18-year-old males, were using profanity and making threats toward each other. Several female students were separating them. At first, the suspects refused to cooperate with the officers, but eventually one of them agreed to answer questions. He said the other male was “talking trash” on an Off Campus College Transport (OCCT) bus, and started the argument, which continued when they got off the bus. The other suspect left the scene, but was later located in his dorm room in Rafuse Hall of Dickinson Community. He said the other male started the argument. Both students acknowledged to officers that they should have walked away from the disagreement. No charges were filed.

Bus stop nap

SATURDAY, Dec. 1, 3:43 a.m. — Officers found a 30-year-old male sleeping on a bench at the University Union bus stop. When the male was awoken by the officers, it became clear he was intoxicated. The male said he meant to get on a BC Transit bus, but accidentally got on an OCCT route and didn’t know what to do when he arrived at the University Union. Officers also found a small amount of marijuana on the male. The suspect identified himself, but after the officers saw his driver’s license, they realized he had lied about his first name. When asked why, the suspect said he has a bench warrant in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. Officers contacted law enforcement in Bradford County, and police will pick him up from the Broome County Jail.

Shaving cream harassment

SATURDAY, Dec. 1, 4:40 p.m. — A 20-year-old female student contacted UPD to report that multiple male students were harassing her outside her dorm room in Broome Hall of Newing College. Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 1, the female heard loud male voices coming from the floor lounge area. After an hour of hearing the voices, she went into the lounge and asked them to quiet down. When she closed her the door to her room, she said she heard them call her derogatory names. The next morning, she noticed there was shaving cream left on her doorknob. After the incident was reported to UPD, officers identified the Broome Hall resident who had guests in the lounge that night. Security footage showed five male visitors, but the host said he didn’t know who put shaving cream on the female’s doorknob. The case is still under investigation.

Vending machine vandal

SUNDAY, Dec. 2, 2:50 p.m. — Officers responded to Cayuga Hall of College-in-the-Woods after UPD received a complaint from a 19-year-old female resident. The female said two males banged on her suite door at 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 2. She heard the males speaking to each other in an unidentified foreign language. After about 15 minutes, the males left. At around 1:30 a.m., the female resident and her roommate were in their common room when they looked out their window and noticed two males trying to tip a vending machine in the main lounge area of the building. The males appeared to notice the two females watching them and waved. Later, when the female went to her room, she saw both of the males looking into her window from outside the building. After looking at security footage, officers were able to identify one of the males. When officers questioned him, the male said he was going to Seneca Hall to see a friend and accidentally entered into the wrong building. According to the male, his friend was trying to tip the vending machine. No charges were filed.