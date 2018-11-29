The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Stolen furniture

MONDAY, Nov. 19, 9:42 a.m. — Officers responded to the University Union after they received a report of stolen property from the group floor lounge of the building. The University Union manager said there was a large display in the lounge showcasing furniture options for future renovations, which included several chairs. Two of the chairs, one gray with a movable desk and the other a mustard yellow swivel chair, were both stolen. The chairs have a combined value of more than $3,500, and the case is being considered a grand larceny offense. The incident is still under investigation.

Jumpin’ around

SUNDAY, Nov. 25, 11:05 p.m. — Officers responded to Delaware Hall of Newing College to assist a group of students stuck in an elevator. The elevator was stuck around the third floor of the building, and a repairman from the elevator company, Kone, was called. Upon opening the elevator, officers spoke with the students inside, two 18-year-old males and one 24-year-old male. The students said they were jumping in the elevator when it suddenly stopped and wouldn’t open. A work order has been placed for the elevator.

Hit and run

MONDAY, Nov. 26, 2:07 p.m. — A 40-year-old female contacted UPD to report damage to her car, which was parked in Lot C. When she returned to her car, she noticed damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle, including scrapes and paint transfer. Officers pulled security footage from the area, which showed a black Jeep Cherokee with New York license plates attempt to pull into a parking spot next to the female’s vehicle at 9:40 a.m. In the video footage, the Jeep was seen hitting the female’s vehicle. After colliding with the female’s car, the Jeep’s driver exited his vehicle, saw the damage to both cars and drove away from the scene, ultimately parking in Lot G.

Harassment across 140 miles

MONDAY, Nov. 26, 10:50 p.m. — UPD received a call from an 18-year-old female in Albany, New York, who said a 20-year-old male BU student, her ex-boyfriend, was harassing her. According to the female, he hacked into her social media accounts and saved private photographs and videos of her sexual acts, with the intention of blackmailing her. When officers interviewed the student, he admitted to gaining access to her Snapchat account, but said she had given him her password while they were dating. He said he wanted to change her password so she could not gain access to her account, which he said she used to cheat on him. According to the student, the female wrote a letter to him titled “Seven Other Men,” in which she discussed her other sexual partners. Officers confirmed no photos or videos were saved to the male’s phone from the female’s account. No charges were made on either party.