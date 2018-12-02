The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

GPS struggles

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 28, 8:32 a.m. — An officer was dispatched to Vestal Parkway after three vehicles were involved in a crash near the University entrance. A 26-year-old female said she was following her GPS to get to work when it instructed her to turn into the University. The female knew these instructions were incorrect and stopped in the road to figure out where to go. Her stop caused a vehicle traveling behind her, operated by a 65-year-old male, to come to a sudden halt, and the male’s vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle, driven by a 21-year-old male student. Two of the vehicles sustained minor damage; however, there were no injuries. The drivers exchanged contact and insurance information.

Walk faster

THURSDAY, Nov. 29, 2:55 p.m. — A 23-year-old male contacted UPD to report an assault. Officers noticed the male had a cut on his cheek with swelling and both fresh and dry blood. The victim said he left his class in Academic Building A around 2:30 p.m. and was walking in the crosswalk on West Drive toward Parking Lot L when a driver in a Honda revved his engine at the crosswalk and told him to walk faster. Later, the victim was crossing Connector Road near Parking Lot M when the same vehicle turned around and stopped in front of the male. The driver, a 28-year-old male, exited the vehicle, removed his jacket and punched the victim twice. The male was evaluated by Harpur’s Ferry, but not transported to the hospital. He remembered the suspect’s license plate number and officers located the suspect, who said he had a bad lapse in judgment and told officers the victim was intentionally walking slow and gave him the finger. He said the victim also used profanity toward him. The suspect will appear in Vestal Town Court.

Drunk and confused

FRIDAY, Nov. 30, 1:28 a.m. — Officers responded to the Information Booth on Glenn G. Bartle Drive after a driver refused to leave campus. According to booth attendants, a Dodge Ram arrived at the booth and was unable to present a University ID. The driver, a 19-year-old male, was told to leave campus, but he refused and headed past the Information Booth toward West Drive. An officer located the suspect near the traffic circle on Glenn G. Bartle Drive. When the officer performed a traffic stop, the driver hit the curb. While approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed dirt and grass in the truck’s hitch. The suspect’s speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and droopy. The officer asked the suspect if he had consumed any alcohol before driving, and the suspect said he hadn’t. He said he only entered campus because he didn’t know how to leave the University. The officer administered a standard field sobriety test, after which the suspect admitted to drinking two beers. The suspect was arrested and is scheduled to appear in Vestal Town Court.

Manners matter

FRIDAY, Nov. 30, 1:45 a.m. — An officer patrolling East Drive observed two males urinating on the landscaping at Old Digman Hall in Old Dickinson Community. The officer approached the suspects, who were identified as an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, and began speaking with them. The suspects admitted they were intoxicated and apologized to the officer for their actions. The officer advised the suspects that if they were caught again they would be arrested, but let them go with a warning.