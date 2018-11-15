Plans include new furniture, revamped spaces

Student Association Executive Board members deliver their semesterly address on Monday night, highlighting their accomplishments and future goals.

The Student Association (SA) Executive Board announced a $2 million campus renovation, among other projects, on Monday evening at the annual State of the SA address.

SA Congress members and other students attended the address to hear the executive board review its accomplishments during the fall semester and to learn about its future plans.

Jerry Toussaint, SA president and a senior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, led the address by discussing his collaboration with 20:1 Sexual Assault Prevention Program, which provides programming on sexual assault prevention. Additionally, Toussaint spoke about his involvement on the search committees for a new chief of police and vice president of the Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He also mentioned his collaboration with the Creator Institute, a company that provides book publishing programs for students.

Toussaint said his future priorities lie with the search committees, which are currently working to select and vet candidates. He also aims to expand his piloted program, Leadership Development and Exploration (LEAD), to encompass a two-credit UNIV course. LEAD allows undergraduate students to shadow SA E-Board members. Additionally, Toussaint said his student interaction will be a major priority going forward.

”I’ve been really busy this year, but that is still no excuse,” Toussaint said. “I definitely want to get out there and be more engaged with students, just hear different concerns they have.”

At the end of the address, Toussaint announced the University’s $2 million project to revamp the University Union basement, starting next summer. The current plans include new furniture throughout the space and tearing down walls to combine the billiards room, pingpong room and hallway into an open hangout spot for students. Students can view and vote on furniture for the new space and leave comments on the existing plan in the lounge area below the Marketplace.

Tara Andryshak, a senior majoring in history, said she was surprised by the renovation announcement, a change she won’t be able to see.

“Unfortunately, I’m graduating and won’t be able to see [the renovations], but I’m excited for all the future students who get to enjoy the new studying spaces and less dungeon-like look,” Andryshak said. “I’ll definitely have to come back and visit to see all the changes.”

Andy Jean-Baptiste, vice president for multicultural affairs and a senior double-majoring in economics and philosophy, politics and law, also took the podium to discuss the Mental Health Committee, a group his office created this semester. The group is composed of students who will aid the University community with mental health issues.

“It’s really a committee that’s meant to unite everybody,” Jean-Baptiste said. “We’re currently looking for more members and focusing on what the plan for spring will be.”