The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Police problems

SATURDAY, Nov. 10, 2:20 a.m. — A security guard stationed at the Information Booth on Glenn G. Bartle Drive contacted UPD after an 18-year-old suspect approached the booth asking for a list of police officers who were on duty that night. The suspect left the Information Booth, but was located by officers in Parking Lot E. Initially, he resisted talking to officers; however, he eventually said he felt he was disrespected by a police officer in Downtown Binghamton. According to the suspect, he approached a group of officers and asked to shake their hands, which one refused to do. The suspect said he approached the Information Booth because he wanted to make a complaint to UPD. Officers advised the suspect that the group he had seen was not part of UPD.

Napping at a neighbor’s

SATURDAY, Nov. 10, 3:37 a.m. — Officers responded to Windham Hall of Mountainview College after receiving a report of a naked man trespassing in a suite. Upon arriving at the suite, a group of female students told officers they were returning from a night Downtown when one of the victims entered her bedroom to find a naked 18-year-old male lying in her roommate’s bed. The roommate was not present. When she called UPD, the suspect fled the room. Officers were able to located the male in the lobby of the building. The suspect said he had been Downtown drinking and had mistakenly returned to the wrong room. It wasn’t until he was in the lobby of Windham Hall when he realized he had not only entered the wrong suite, but was in the wrong building. He returned to the suite, with his clothes on, to apologize for the mistake.

Run!

SUNDAY, Nov. 11, 10:19 p.m. — Officers were responding to a panic alarm near Endicott Hall of Newing College when they detected the odor of marijuana. The officers flashed their flashlights around the corner of the building and a male suspect peeked his head out. When he saw the officers, the 18-year-old male suspect, along with an 18-year-old female suspect, started running away from the officers. The male fled toward Delaware Hall and the female toward Endicott Hall. When the male suspect got to the top of the stairs in Delaware Hall, he stopped running and admitted to smoking marijuana. During questioning, he refused to give the female’s name, but officers used video footage from the exterior of Endicott Hall to verify her identity. Both suspects were charged with obstructing governmental administration and possession of marijuana.

Coming to a compromise

SUNDAY, Nov. 11, 11:58 p.m. — A 19-year-old male contacted UPD to report damage to the shifter on his bicycle, which he left in a bike rack outside Filmore Hall of Hillside Community. He said he heard loud yelling the night before outside the building, and thought the damage may have happened then. Security camera footage from the area showed four females and three males in the area of the bike rack. Later in the video, one of the males flipped the entire rack. Police were able to identify the 20-year-old male, but before they could contact him, the suspect, who knew the victim, reached out to him and offered to pay for the damages. The suspect apologized and said he was intoxicated and didn’t know why he flipped the bike rack.