Albert Cruz was found in his suite in Mohawk Hall of College-in-the-Woods

A Binghamton University student died on Sunday night after he was found collapsed in his suite in Mohawk Hall of College-in-the-Woods.

Albert Cruz, a senior majoring in English, was rushed to the hospital, where he died shortly after being admitted. According to a Dateline addition released at 11:28 a.m. on Monday, Binghamton’s New York State University Police Department is waiting to receive reports from a medical examiner, but doesn’t believe foul play is involved in Cruz’s death.

Cruz was originally from the Bronx, and was a publicity chair for the Philippine-American League. He previously attended Bard Early College in Manhattan.

BU President Harvey Stenger wrote in the Dateline statement that Cruz will be missed by the University community.

“Cruz, an English major from the Bronx, will be dearly missed by family and friends,” Stenger wrote. “On behalf of the entire Binghamton University community, I extend my heartfelt condolences to all who knew Albert.”

Cruz marks the second student death at BU in two weeks. On Oct. 31, Luke Stempa, a sophomore from Great Neck, New York, was found dead in his UClub apartment in Vestal from a drug overdose.

Campus officials are urging students and staff struggling with Cruz’s death to reach out to the Dean of Students Office and the C.A.R.E. (Consultation, Assessment, Referral and Education) Team.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.