The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Couple problems

MONDAY, Nov. 5, 1:59 p.m. — A couple contacted UPD to report they had been harassed at the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Johnson City. While walking on Arch Street, the victims, a 22-year-old female and a 26-year-old male, were approached by another female and male. Upon drawing closer, the female victim realized it was her ex-boyfriend with another female. The victims attempted to cross the street to avoid the pair, but the other couple followed them. The male suspect called both victims derogatory names and accused the female victim of posting information about his mother on social media. He tried to fight the male victim, but the victims walked away and entered the pharmacy school. Video footage from the area corroborates the victims’ statements. The case is still under investigation, and police are working to identify the suspects.

Commuter trouble

MONDAY, Nov. 5, 7:20 p.m. — An officer on patrol observed a vehicle traveling on Glenn G. Bartle Drive without its headlights on. Upon stopping and approaching the vehicle, the officer detected an odor of marijuana. The driver, a 21-year-old female student, said she didn’t have any marijuana in the car, but did have an ashtray. The officer searched the vehicle and found trace amounts of marijuana in the ashtray. The student was given a traffic ticket and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. She is also a suspect in two other drug-related cases.

No act of kindness…

MONDAY, Nov. 5, 8:15 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to Filmore Hall of Hillside Community after UPD received a report of a burglary and identity theft. A 20-year-old male student said he was approached by a 24-year-old male who identified himself as homeless and asked for a monetary donation. The student invited him to his apartment for a cup of coffee and food and gave the suspect his number. Later, the student was contacted by the man and was asked to pick him up on Main Street in Binghamton, as he was stranded. The two went to church together and the student told the suspect he could stay in his dorm room, while the student stayed in a friend’s room. The following morning, one of the student’s roommates, a 20-year-old male, woke up to find $100 cash, Beats headphones valued at $250 and a PlayStation 4 valued at $600 missing. The student who initially invited the suspect into the apartment noticed the suspect tried to access his bank accounts, but failed. An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect.

Storage room thief

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 7, 8:10 a.m. — Officers responded to the Events Center after receiving a report of a larceny. A 55-year-old female employee said she left her purse in Room G13 of the building while working, and noticed a $100 bill was missing when she returned. The room is a maintenance storage room that employees put their belongings in, and there were at least 13 other employees working who had access to the room. The doors to the room are usually closed, but on this night, they were not. The case is still under investigation.