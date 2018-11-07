The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Bathroom vandals

FRIDAY, Nov. 2, 11:35 p.m. — Officers received a vandalism complaint from a bathroom in Glenn G. Bartle Library after an unknown suspect carved multiple phrases into the walls. The messages included, in all capitalized lettering, “KILL ALL NAZIS” and “ACAB KILL.” UPD saw similar vandalism last semester. The case is still under investigation.

Not taking the test

SATURDAY, Nov. 3, 2:22 a.m. — An officer on patrol observed a car at the intersection of Vestal Parkway and Bunn Hill Road make a right-hand turn during a red light, violating signage posted at the intersection. The officer performed a traffic stop, and upon approaching the vehicle, detected the odor of alcohol coming from inside the car. The officer also noticed the driver, a 34-year-old male, had glassy, bloodshot eyes. The suspect admitted to turning right on the red light, but denied consuming alcohol. The officer administered a field sobriety test, which the suspect failed. The suspect declined an alcohol sensor test, and after being brought to the police station, also refused a chemical test. He was given tickets for driving while intoxicated, refusing to take a Breathalyzer test and driving through a red light.

Stop sign

SATURDAY, Nov. 3, 9:51 p.m. — An officer patrolling West Drive observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. After pulling the vehicle over, the driver was identified as a 23-year-old female. The officer discovered her license was suspended on Sept. 5, 2018 for failure to answer a summons and pay a fine in Staten Island. The suspect said she was unaware of the stop sign, her summons and her fine. She was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Smokin’ up the place

MONDAY, Nov. 5, 1:18 a.m. — Fire alarms in Cleveland Hall of Hinman College sounded and officers reported to the scene to investigate. Upon responding to the dorm room that set the alarms off, officers observed a haze of smoke in the room and the odor of marijuana, but no fire. When they checked the alarm, there was a plastic bag and red solo cup covering the sensor. Officers located the two 18-year-old male occupants of the room, who both admitted to smoking marijuana and covering the alarm. The suspects gave officers consent to search their room, and officers found a half-smoked joint in the toilet, about four grams of a green leafy substance, two digital scales and a metal grinder. The students were charged with criminal tampering and unlawful possession of marijuana.