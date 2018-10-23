Pipe Dream sat down with Courtney Mitchell, the Student Association (SA) vice president for programming and a junior majoring in computer science. Discussion highlights include what it’s like to interview Bo Burnham, the upcoming fall concert and future events from the SA Programming Board (SAPB).

On the Record is aired on WHRW 90.5 FM every Thursday at 6 p.m. The show is hosted and edited by Jillian Forstadt.

