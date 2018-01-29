✕
Photos
1/25: Faces of Democracy
By
Pipe Dream Photo
-
January 29, 2018
Jacob Hannah/Pipe Dream Photographer
Democracy Matters E-Board members recruited members at their spring general interest meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23. From left: Bryce Lawson, secretary; Jacob Chank, vice president; Sean O’Brien, treasurer; Winter Clark, president; and Larry Wu, intern.
