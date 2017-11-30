Kojo Senoo/Pipe Dream Photographer

Jenna Perez, a junior majoring in English; Nika Stanisz, a sophomore double-majoring in English and economics; and Nora O辿alloran, an undeclared freshman, paint canvases at a multicultural mural-making workshop on Wednesday evening in the Student Wing. The workshop is part of a final project for an English course in which students are required to paint a mural.