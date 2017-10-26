✕
10/26: Check your Blind Spot
Pipe Dream Photo
October 26, 2017
Sean Lastig/Pipe Dream Photographer
Local artist Bruce Greig paints a trailer outside the “Check Your Blind Spot” campus bus tour on Wednesday, Oct. 25 near the Bartle Library Pegasus Statue. The Binghamton University Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion hosted the interactive program in which students could address unconscious biases and their role in advancing diversity
