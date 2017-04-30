ABOUT
5/1 Featured Photo: El Polvorín
By
Pipe Dream Photo
-
April 30, 2017
Jonathan Flores/Pipe Dream Photographer
Members of the Quimbamba Latin Dance Team participate in El Polvorín Latin Festival on Saturday on the Peace Quad. The event was part of the fifth annual Latin Weekend, which was hosted by the Latin American Student Union, Quimbamba Latin Dance Team and the Latino Greek Council.
