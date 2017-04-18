ABOUT
4/18 Featured Photo: Giraffe
AP photo
In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April licks her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience with more than a million viewers.
By
Pipe Dream Photo
-
April 18, 2017
