3/20 Featured Photo: TEDx Binghamton University
Kevin Sussy/Photography Editor
Juliana Kane, a freshman majoring in nursing, advertises the upcoming TEDx Binghamton event to students in New University Union.
By
Pipe Dream Photo
-
March 20, 2017
