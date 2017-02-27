ABOUT
JOIN
CONTACT
ADVERTISE
READ THE PRINT ISSUE
News
Sports
Opinions
Arts & Culture
Multimedia
FUN
News
Sports
Opinions
Arts & Culture
Multimedia
Fun
About
Advertise
Contact
Multimedia
2/27 Featured Photo: Proposal
Kevin Sussy/Photography Editor
Seth Lipper, ‘12, proposes to Shaina Fischer, ‘13, in the Nature Preserve Friday afternoon.
By
Pipe Dream Photo
-
February 27, 2017
Trending
Residence halls to close for Parade Day weekend in 2017
2/27 Featured Photo: Proposal
Editorial: Dishonor Society
U Club to offer Downtown, campus shuttles
Cinema professor talks Oscar nominations, trends in films
RECENT NEWS
News
Greek Life organizations raise more than $25k
News
Q&A with Senator Chuck Schumer
Community
U Club to offer Downtown, campus shuttles
Campus News
BU Graduate School of Education to merge with College of Community and Public Affairs
Community
Local lawyers discuss implications of recent immigration ban
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.