2/13 Featured Photo: Bhangra Fever
Kevin Sussy/Photography Editor
Performers representing Virsa FolkStars perform during Bhangra Fever VII in the Osterhout Concert Theater of the Anderson Center. Noted as one of the biggest South Asian dance competitions in New York, Binghamton University hosted 10 Bhangra teams located throughout the United States.
By
Pipe Dream Photo
-
February 13, 2017
