2/9 Featured Photo: Breast Cancer Fundraising
Kevin Sussy/Photography Editor
Zachary Homler and Wesley Giannobile, both undeclared freshmen, fundraise for breast cancer research on behalf of Alpha Epsilon Phi.
By
Pipe Dream Photo
-
February 9, 2017
