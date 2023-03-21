Pipe Dream’s Assistant News Editor Hallie Milligan, and On the Record Contributor Nicholas-Ajani Davis, sat down with Jason Baumlin, the owner of Moonwalker Arcade and Sunset Lanes, and his wife, Casey Baumlin.

The goal of these establishments is to provide Broome County with quality entertainment for all ages. This episode is a contribution to Pipe Dream’s Local Business Issue. You can check out the full issue using the provided link.

All post-production work was done by Digital Editor Savannah Holmes. Special thanks to Jason and Casey Baumlin.

⁠https://www.bupipedream.com/feature/news/135408/local-business-issue-2023/