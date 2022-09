Every week, Pipe Dream staff sits down with guests from the surrounding community to discuss local events, recent news and more.

In this edition, Pipe Dream’s Arts & Culture Editor and Editor-in-Chief spoke with Anna Warfield, the LUMA production director, ahead of the seventh-annual LUMA festival. The festival, recently named in People Magazine’s “Top 100 Reasons to Love America,” will begin tomorrow night.

Edited by Harry Karpen.