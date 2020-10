Pipe Dream’s News Editor Jacob T. Kerr sits down with M. Stanley Whittingham, 2019 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry for his work on the lithium-ion battery, alongside Akira Yoshino and John B. Goodenough. Whittingham is a distinguished professor in chemistry at BU.

This episode was hosted by Jacob T. Kerr and post-production work was done by Design Manager Kade Estelle and Digital Editor Kimberly Gonzalez. Thank you to Stan Whittingham for her support of the show.