More than 100 students, families and concerned community members rallied outside of East Middle School on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to protest the alleged strip search of four 12-year-old black girls by school officials. The rally was organized by Progressive Leaders Of Tomorrow (PLOT), a grassroots organization that aims to empower and liberate marginalized members of society.

On this episode of On the Record, we sit down with assistant news editor Yuri Lee and hear from community members who attended the rally.

Editorial: In Binghamton, #BelieveBlackGirls

This episode of On the Record was hosted and edited by Neeve Levi, with help from Jillian Forstadt. Audio from the rally was provided by Yuri Lee.

