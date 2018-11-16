SA President Jerry Toussaint, a senior majoring in politics, philosophy and law, discusses highlights of his term so far and the challenges of serving as the CEO of many of the student-run businesses on campus.

Our conversation picks up as Toussaint reflects on how the first two years of his time on the SA staff have helped him so far.

Last year, he served as chief of staff for former SA President Jermel McClure. According to Toussaint, it was a hard year, especially with incidents regarding student safety. He said communicating with students in times of emergency is one of his top priorities.

On the Record is aired on WHRW 90.5 FM every Thursday at 6 p.m. The show is hosted and edited by Jillian Forstadt.

