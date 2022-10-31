David G. Lechner is running for Johnson City Trustee.

What motivated you to run for this position?

“Too many candidates run unopposed in local elections. Village of Johnson City voters deserve a choice. Besides the issue of property taxes and the raise, cronyism is playing an unfair part in Johnson City politics. The interests of wealthy real estate developers are outweighing the interests of everyday citizens. This is not fair and I wanted to offer an alternative.”

How does your background and previous experience make you a good candidate for this position?

“I have spent 44 years in the field of Facilities and Maintenance, working my way through the ranks to my current position as Facilities and Central Utility Manager of a 3 million square foot plant. I have worked in every aspect of the field: steam and electrical power, plumbing, heating and air conditioning, sewer, waste water treatment and DEC, EPA and OSHA compliance. I understand budgets, how to find cost saving measures, how to manage large construction projects and how to collaborate with municipal utilities to deliver and oversee water and sewer services. My knowledge and experience will be valuable to the Board if I am elected.”

In a proposed budget for 2022-2023 fiscal year the Johnson City Trustee board was projected to receive a 100% pay increase, the only increase for the first time in 15 years. What was the purpose of this raise?

“I can’t say what purpose the Board had in mind when they made the initial proposal, but I do wonder what they were thinking. They all knew what their salaries would be when they ran for office. It’s awfully hard to justify giving yourself that kind of raise when your own Village employees have never received anything of the kind and many of your own constituents are already struggling financially. Running for municipal office is not about money. It’s about public service.”

How do you envision the communication between your board, the mayor’s office and the citizens of Broome County?

David Lechner and Bob Reynolds:

“We believe there is room or the Mayor and the Board to improve communications with Village residents and with other elected officials. First, our constituents deserve adequate notice of Board meetings and an opportunity to view the meetings online. That hasn’t been happening. People lead busy lives. They can’t always attend meetings in person and given modern technology, there is no reason Village of Johnson City Board meetings can’t be live streamed on social media. We will propose this and will also propose that the meetings be recorded and posted on the Village website. Second, too often the line of communication goes one way. We would like to see more opportunities for citizens to have a dialogue with Village government, perhaps in a series of “listening” events on specific topics of interest and in partnership with other elected officials.”

What do you offer the students and youth of Broome County and why should they vote for you?

David Lechner and Bob Reynolds:

“We will support programs that improve activities and facilities in our Parks and Recreation departments. We would make safe park environments a top priority, and as our college students graduate and enter entry level positions, we would investigate grants and the availability of affordable housing monies. Finally, it’s important for our students and youth to be able to have recreational opportunities that don’t cost them anything. We need to explore how to do that as part of our downtown revitalization efforts.”