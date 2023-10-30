In preparation for the Nov. 7 general election, many local and national organizations offer resources to increase the accessibility of the voting process.

Election Day is right around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to get familiar with resources on campus to be involved and vote. Scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7, many local offices, including the Broome County District Attorney, Binghamton City Court Judge, Vestal Town Board and the Binghamton City Council, are up for election, as well as several statewide ballot proposals. Binghamton University and Broome County offer many resources for students, professors, staff or anyone else who may need assistance throughout this vital aspect of our cherished democracy.

Center for Civic Engagement (CCE)

Located at University Union room 137 in the middle of campus, the CCE is equipped with faculty ready to assist students throughout the entire voting process. The CCE has established many partnerships, including with the Andrew Goodman Foundation, the Vote Everywhere Initiative and the Broome County Board of Elections, which promote voting, make voting more accessible and help voters that may have questions. The CCE offers help in all areas of the voting process — including registration, requesting an absentee ballot, submitting completed forms and answering any election-related questions. They can also be reached at (607) 777-4287.

The Andrew Goodman Foundation

The Andrew Goodman Foundation aims to promotes the voices and votes of young people — a group recognized as underrepresented — by funding select institutions with mini-grants and providing student leaders with financial assistance. It boasts partnerships with 69 campuses across the country and has a voting portal for BU students to register, request an absentee ballot, track their ballot and other resources to assist them. In partnership with the CCE, the foundation created a text message system for BU students to receive election updates and deadline reminders. Text “BinghamtonU” to 47020 to opt in.

Broome County Board of Elections

The Broome County Board of Elections has a bipartisan staff of deputy commissioners, technology coordinators, operation assistants and voter service specialists who manage the voter registry, announce election results, maintain records and administer all other election-related proceedings. Local election results, nearby voting center locations, absentee ballot information and more can be found on the Broome County Board of Elections website. The office is located at 60 Hawley St., and they can be reached at (607)-778-2172.

Vote 411

Students wanting a personalized ballot to see which candidates are up for election in their specific community can do so using Vote 411. It provides candidate debate videos, a guide to how elections work, individual candidate goals and election day reports in a variety of languages. Vote 411 can be reached at voterinformation@lwv.org with any questions or concerns.

U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC)

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission was formed after the passing of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) of 2002, as an independent, bipartisan commission to aid Americans through the voting process. Their responsibilities include maintaining the national mail voter registration form, certifying voting systems and more. Those who are 17 and older can sign up to be poll workers through the EAC, and their website provides information in many languages to make voting more accessible. Located in Washington D.C., the EAC can be reached at (866)-747-1471 or emailed at clearinghouse@eac.gov with questions or concerns.

The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

The AAPD has fought for the right of individuals with disabilities to participate in government by providing aid and resources to disabled voters. Their Rev Up Voting campaign includes resources, like a guide that explains the rights of those with disabilities, key issues relating to the government concerning this community and frequently asked questions about equitable voting access. The AAPD can be reached at (800) 840-8844 or emailed at communications@aapd.com for more information.