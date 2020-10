Incumbent Greg Baldwin is the Republican candidate for Broome County’s 6th district in the Broome County Legislature. He was first appointed to the position in 2014 and then reelected in 2018. Baldwin holds an associate of applied science degree in applied science from Broome Community College. Currently, Baldwin works at the National Federation of Independent Business, an organization that advocates for small businesses.

Baldwin’s campaign did not respond to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire request.