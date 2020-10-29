Karen Beebe is the Democratic candidate for Broome County’s 12th district in the Broome County Legislature. She is a medical laboratory technologist at United Health Services (UHS) and has worked in the science field for 15 years and the clinical laboratory for over 10. Beebe earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Saint Michael’s College and her post baccalaureate certification in clinical laboratory science/medical technology/technologist from the University of Vermont.

1. What are your biggest concerns in your district? How do you propose to fix them?

“My district is diverse, from the hills of Johnson City to Ely Park in Binghamton to [Broome Community College] in Dickinson. The issues and concerns facing my neighbors throughout this district are just as diverse. Some of the most frequently mentioned concerns include the Joint Sewage Treatment [Plant] and rising water bills, housing and blight and childcare. A lot of these issues are not directly or solely handled by county government, but that won’t stop me from collaborating with municipalities, organizations and elected officials to advocate for solutions for my district.”

2. How do you envision engaging with the community and addressing the concerns it may have? More specifically, what would you do to engage Binghamton University students in these community issues?

“Engaging with the community has been the most rewarding work of running for office. I have connected with neighbors across my district over the last few years, including students. I have listened to their concerns, and I’ve also heard their real belief that we can do better for our community. I’m excited to truly engage my constituents with the decisions I make as county legislator — that means reaching out when big legislation comes to my desk, developing solutions to the concerns they’ve already shared and continuing to truly listen. Students — both at [BU] and [BCC] — are uniquely situated to both express their concerns and experiences, while also using the skills they’re learning to develop solutions. I look forward to working alongside the excellent students that enrich our community.”

3. Given the issues Broome County has faced with COVID-19, how do you plan to combat this issue in your district?

“COVID-19 exposed the areas where the most vulnerable residents are not being served. Seniors are experiencing barriers to food access, medical care and social integration. Gig and part-time workers lost jobs, income and stability. Families are figuring out how to balance their own employment and their children’s remote learning schedules. Much of this pandemic has been out of our control, but our local government can make all the difference by providing and coordinating resources to support residents. I will immediately begin discussions with county departments and organizations already doing good work to see how we can better meet the needs of students, seniors and families in Broome County.”

4. What should be prioritized in the county budget?

“Our community has made it very clear that they need and want better funded services starting right where people live — housing, mental health services, job training [and] local business support. To build a safe, healthy Broome County, we need to invest in tackling the root causes of poverty, crime and instability, not just gloss over them with inadequate solutions.”

5. Why should students and young people across Broome County vote for you?

“I respect the experience and knowledge of all the Broome County legislators, but the [Broome County] Legislature is heavily skewed toward older men. We need more women and more young people representing Broome County. In the midst of a continuing public health crisis, I bring firsthand experience of fighting COVID-19 and working within our health care system. I am uniquely qualified to work alongside our department heads and [County Executive Jason Garnar] to fight COVID-19 and support our community through the aftermath.”