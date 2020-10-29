Michael “Vass” Vasquez is the Republican candidate for Broome County’s 13th district in the Broome County Legislature. Vasquez is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He was a director for an international import/export company in Russia and later a securities account executive for the U.S. financial securities market. Vasquez was also a political commentator. In 2013, Vasquez ran as a Republican candidate for New York’s 22nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, but withdrew to endorse Republican former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney.

1. What are your biggest concerns in your district? How do you propose to fix them?

“First and foremost is, of course, jobs. The overreaction to COVID-19 has caused many small businesses to close forever, killing jobs due to the whims of [New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo] and [Broome] County Executive Jason Garnar largely without comment from some incumbents. This has placed huge economic pressures on legislative district 13, as well as Broome County and New York state. To encourage new small businesses, we should cut or eliminate county taxes for a time, significantly reduce spending (eliminate redundancies and renegotiate contracts) and make the public aware of any programs and grants that can help. For existing business, we need to create clear and reasonable guidelines that allow them to operate and plan for the future — not stop-and-go policies that can change daily on the whim of a single governor. Following that, keeping our community safe and secure by maintaining current levels of police — though an increase would be better — helping secure the American Legion Post 80 and other services that our veterans have earned.”

2. How do you envision engaging with the community and addressing the concerns it may have? More specifically, what would you do to engage Binghamton University students in these community issues?

“I have been reaching out to the community, for the campaign (and for a decade prior), via social media since the spring. As an example, we have created about 17 videos, allowing for immediate connections with many constituents even during the worst of the COVID-19 lockdowns. This has also allowed constituents to get a solid understanding of who I am and what I will work toward for our community. Obviously, this may be more familiar among [BU] students. But I also engage in speaking events at BU and around the region that are open to the public. And, of course, I walk the neighborhood and am always open to speak with people.”

3. Given the issues Broome County has faced with COVID-19, how do you plan to combat this issue in your district?

“Given the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] & [World Health Organization] data to-date, our focus as a government and community must be for those most at risk. That means those over 65 and/or those with preexisting conditions like diabetes and heart conditions among others. If we ask those most at risk to quarantine, as well as those that are sick and get COVID-19 tests as soon as possible, our next goal is to provide them with access to the essentials — food and drink, clean clothes and other items per their needs. Communities are better and more efficient at this than government ever could be, but elected officials need to take charge in making the community aware. Elected officials can also target existing funding from state and federal grants and match them to nonprofits, like Catholic Charities [USA] and others that can directly help those at risk. The worst thing we can do is continue lockdowns as the primary response, just as Dr. David Nabarro stated on Oct. 9. That has led to dramatic increases in suicide, domestic abuse and drug/alcohol addiction besides other issues.”

4. What should be prioritized in the county budget?

“Our focus has to be on removing any redundancies and governmental waste. Expanding and relocating government services is an expense we should not have taken at this time. It’s likely that early retirements could be offered for government workers, replacing them with less expensive new employees, which also helps the unemployment issue. Renegotiating contracts where possible, and/or eliminating unnecessary warranty services contracts is an idea. [Something] key to preserve is our law enforcement, fire departments and emergency service providers. We have seen cities across the nation where these elements have been cut, and, in every case, the result has been higher and more violent crime. We need to avoid this trap — even at the ire of the small but outspoken political factions that ask for these short-sighted changes. And, of course, we need to work with small business owners, to keep them afloat to prevent a vortex of issues.”

5. Why should students and young people across Broome County vote for you?

“I support an efficient and effective law enforcement. That’s good for everyone, to know that you can walk home at night — from classes, work or an evening with friends — without fear of harm. It is also critical that we maintain the level of excellence we have now, in that not one case of police brutality has existed since and as proven by [body camera] video.”