Film, television role models who have inspired women to follow their dreams

This March is the 37th anniversary of Women’s History Month, which is when the United States celebrates all of the contributions women have made to society and history and continue to make today. One way that strong women are shown in the media is through TV shows and movies. To celebrate this historical month, here is a list of some fictional female characters that have inspired women to work hard and follow their dreams.

Lorelai Gilmore — “Gilmore Girls”

“I stopped being a child the minute the strip turned pink.”

Even though the show Gilmore Girls is over 20 years old, the storylines and characters can be inspiring for any generation. Lorelai Gilmore raises a child by herself at the young age of 16, not accepting any financial help from her parents. She starts off working as a maid in an inn and ends up running her own inn by the end of the series. She is also an exceptional mother who makes sure her daughter Rory has every opportunity to succeed in life. She is never afraid to be herself or express her opinions and goes the extra mile for everyone she loves and cares about. Lorelai Gilmore is the definition of an independent woman — she can achieve anything she puts her mind to.

Shuri — “Black Panther”

“Just because something works doesn’t mean it cannot be improved.”

Although T’Challa may be doing more of the physical work, he could not survive without the help of his sister, Shuri. As the leader of the Wakandan Design Group, Shuri is responsible for all of the technology that runs and protects their country. She designs everything, from Black Panther’s suits to all of the weapons and armor that they use in battles. As if her intelligence alone isn’t enough, she is also a great fighter who can stand up for herself against enemies. She is very loyal to her family, country and the people she cares about. T’Challa may be the main protagonist in “Black Panther,” but there is no movie without Shuri.

Brooke Davis — “One Tree Hill”

“I am who I am. No excuses.”

When Brooke Davis is first introduced to this drama series, she is seen as a party girl solely focused on her appearance and reputation. However, as time goes on, she starts to believe in her potential and wants to make changes to her school and the world in general. She becomes class president and introduces new ideas such as a safe-ride program to prevent drunk driving accidents. From boy trouble to her mother’s criticism of her, Brooke deals with many hardships. Fortunately, she never lets any of this hold her back. She eventually runs her own multimillion-dollar clothing company, all while raising a family and being there for anyone who needs her.

Jane Villanueva — “Jane the Virgin”

“Life is full of tough moments. You have to fight for what you want.”

From the artificial insemination to her husband returning from the dead, it is evident that the world is not always fair to Jane. However, even with all of the obstacles thrown at her, she never lets anything hold her back. She raises her son Mateo and doesn’t let this stand in the way of her true passion: becoming an author. Another thing that makes her incredible is that she stays true to her beliefs, whether her family and friends are on board or not. She always does what is best for her and Mateo, and makes sure that he is on the right path. She does an excellent job at balancing her love life, career, parenting and spending time with her family.

Donna Pinciotti — “That ’70s Show”

“If women don’t learn to stand up for themselves, men will always control the world.”

If it isn’t obvious from the title, “That ’70s Show” takes place in the 1970s, when many women were still expected to become housewives and not focus on a career. However, Donna believes that women should be allowed to have more of a say in what they do in life. She is not afraid to stand up to her boyfriend Eric, or wear clothes that aren’t considered “feminine.” Donna also has no problem exerting dominance over her male friends, even if it makes them uncomfortable. Even when people make comments about the way she acts or dresses, she never lets anyone get to her and always stays true to who she is. She puts her future and career before anything else and is always there to help and inspire the other women in her life to do the same.