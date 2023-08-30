Pipe Dream Staff's favorite songs for late night study sessions.

With the fall semester kicking into full gear, it’s time for late night study sessions. If you are looking for songs to diversify your study playlist, here are the Pipe Dream staff’s favorite study songs that are perfect for concentration and productivity.

Lia Richter, Editor-in-Chief

My favorite study song is “High Tops” by Del Water Gap. Not only is the melody catchy, but the song itself is very relaxed, so I am able to enjoy the music while staying focused on my work.

Alexis Yang, Arts & Culture Editor

When it comes to study music, I always go for something acoustic and low-key. My favorite study song is “Brand New Love” by Chase Eagleson, for its chill vibes and calming, repetitive melody. Eagleson’s YouTube channel also features many high-quality acoustic covers that are perfect for studying.

Revati Gelda, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

At the moment, Taylor Swift’s “exile” (featuring Bon Iver) is my go-to study song. A soft melodic tune that is infused with a yearning like no other — it makes for the perfect song to hone in on my work.

Hudson Burrows, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

While I have a handful of go-to study songs, the most dependable, versatile, Rory-Gilmore-Chilton-era-esque song for studying is hands down “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).” Swift’s song exudes “autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place” and simplifies work into multiples of 10, studious minutes.

Brandon Ng, News Editor

My favorite study song is “Scott Street” by Phoebe Bridgers because it’s not too loud and distracting. It’s also the best song ever written.

Tresa Karnati, Assistant News Editor

My study song is “Clair De Lune” by Claude Debussy because it’s really calm and atmospheric. I read a lot for school, and songs that have lyrics get a little distracting.

Allison Peteka, Copy Desk Chief

My favorite song to listen to when I study is “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift. It is such a classic Taylor Swift song!

Johnny Yang, Sports Editor

My favorite study song is “Stir Fry” by Migos. It really gets me in the zone to study because of its upbeat nature and extremely catchy lyrics. The song really motivates me to lock in and get my work done.

Kai DePalma, Assistant Photo Editor

My favorite study song is “Red Sun” by SERAPHINE NOIR (feat. Ash Lee) because there are no words to distract you from doing work/studying, and the beat is really good to keep you awake. It gets you in that mode to grind out some work. It’s also super different from any other jazz or electronic music I’ve heard, which is always a plus.