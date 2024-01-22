As January unfolds, students are settling back into Binghamton University for the spring 2024 semester. Since spring is still a few months away, it’s time to embrace winter. As everyone acclimates to the frosty roads, snowy sidewalks and freezing cold temperatures, the search for an enjoyable winter diversion becomes vital.

This list serves as your compass, guiding you toward a variety of enjoyable winter activities in and around Binghamton. From cozy indoor escapes to refreshing outdoor adventures, the aim is to provide options that will not only offer temporary relief from the cold but also allow you to fully appreciate the distinctive charm of winter. As you settle into your routine and keep up your academics, don’t forget to create memories in this wintry landscape.

1. Greek Peak

If you’re in search of a thrilling winter hobby, look no further than Greek Peak Mountain Resort. Just a short drive from Binghamton, it’s the perfect destination for skiing, snowboarding and other winter sports and activities. Whether you’re an experienced skier/snowboarder or a novice looking to learn, Greek Peak offers an array of trails suitable for all skill levels. From calm slopes for beginners to challenging runs for the more experienced, you’ll find a slope that suits your style. The mountain features a dedicated terrain park with jumps, rails and obstacles. It also includes rental shops onsite so you can conveniently gear up.

2. Hiking

Winter doesn’t mean you have to stay indoors. Binghamton and its surrounding areas offer a large range of hiking trails that look even more magical when covered in snow. Bundle up in warm layers, grab your hiking boots and head out to discover the serene beauty of winter landscapes. Places like the nearby Chenango Valley State Park or the BU Nature Preserve offer excellent hiking opportunities, with trails ranging from easy strolls to more complex hikes.

3. Winter Festival

Visiting one of the local winter festivals is a great way to celebrate winter. These festive gatherings offer a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the spirit of the season, connect with the community and enjoy a wide collection of wintertime activities and treats. Broome County Parks’ Winterfest, in particular, is a highlight of the season, featuring several winter-themed events and attractions. Winterfest promises an experience that captures the magic of winter. In addition to Winterfest, there are other local winter festivals and events happening in and around the Binghamton area.

4. Ice Skating

One essential winter activity is ice skating, and the Binghamton area has just the places for students to take part. The SUNY Broome Ice Center and DICK’s House of Sport in Johnson City are excellent spots for ice skating enthusiasts of all levels. Skating under the winter sky while surrounded by the sounds of laughter and the beauty of snowfall is an amazing experience that captures the essence of the season. So, gather your friends, hit the rink and make some wonderful memories.

5. Uncorked Creations

For those looking to add a touch of creativity to their winter days, Uncorked Creations offers a fantastic opportunity to explore your artistic side. Located right in Downtown Binghamton, this art studio provides an inviting space where you can participate in entertaining art classes or choose a ceramic for freestyle painting. Gather your friends or go solo and join a painting session where customers can unwind, socialize and escape the winter chill.

6. Sledding

Next time snow begins to cover the Binghamton area, grab your sled, toboggan or even a makeshift cardboard slide and head to one of the many local hills that transform into the perfect sledding location during this time of year. The University’s campus itself offers some great sledding spots, with the rolling terrain providing exciting slopes for students to enjoy. Additionally, local parks such as Otsiningo Park and Recreation Park also offer excellent sledding opportunities.