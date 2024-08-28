There's nothing better than relaxing with a good book to get you through the fall season. This list contains a wide varitey of genres, including romance, fantasy and horror.

Fall is right around the corner. Soon enough the leaves will turn orange, the nights will get colder and it’ll be time to break out the sweaters. If one of your favorite fall activities is curling up with a good book and a frothy latte, these books will be perfect to add to your lineup.

“The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

Initially, “The Secret History” will make you feel like you’ve been whisked away into a fall day in Vermont that’s straight out of your dark academia daydreams. What seems like a story about a group of close friends slowly turns into an ominous tale about the darker side of humanity after they commit a murder and struggle to cover it up. The suspense, mystery and unreliable narration of the novel make it a perfect book to get lost in.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling

What better for a fall afternoon than a little nostalgia? The magic, friendship and childlike wonder encapsulated in this novel is hard to beat. The novel is set mostly in the backdrop of the fall and winter seasons. It’s perfect for a bit of light reading and to follow it up — watching the movie with friends makes for a perfect movie night.

An Edgar Allan Poe Short Story

Starting a novel in your free time can sometimes feel overwhelming during the semester, but instead, you can turn toward a short story collection. Edgar Allan Poe is the perfect author for the fall. His stories are horror classics and are a perfect way to get a little fall reading in without dedicating yourself to an entire novel. Stories like “The Black Cat,” “The Fall of the House of Usher” and “Ligeia” fit right in with the upcoming Halloween festivities. His work often involves murder, madness and demons while still remaining focused on humanity and the struggle between good and evil. If you’re someone who favors the creepier aspects of the fall, you have to check out Poe’s work.

“The Shining” by Stephen King

Maybe you’ve seen the film adaptation of “The Shining,” but have you ever read the book? Set at the tail end of fall, this book is perfectly scary and will have you on the edge of your seat. The book is unsettling from the very beginning — overwhelming readers with the inescapable dread of knowing something bad is going to happen, but not when. When Jack and his family move into the Overlook Hotel, they will have to face their inner demons, as well as literal demons. The novel is intense, but if you’re up for a thriller, it’s a must-read.

“The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien

What better for a fall day than a fantasy novel? Anything by J.R.R. Tolkien can be perfect for fall. However, if you’re unfamiliar with his books, start with “The Hobbit.” The novel follows Bilbo Baggins as he goes on the adventure of his life and makes many friends along the way. Not only does the novel include battles with wizards, dragons and elves, but also cozy nights spent around a campfire or a crowded dinner table with friends. Its magical plots and settings will whisk you away from the stress of the fall semester.

“The Ex Hex” by Erin Sterling

Last but not least is a good fall romance. After Vivienne Jones, a witch, gets dumped by her boyfriend, she drunkenly curses him. Nine years later, when her now ex-boyfriend returns to town, the curse takes effect and they have to work together to break it. The book is full of magic, ghosts and fall festivals, and is set in a cozy autumn-esque town. It’s a funny, spooky, “will they/won’t they” romance that’s perfect for fall.

Reading any of these books would be the perfect way to spend a weekend this fall. Whether you’re a horror fan or wanting something a little more lighthearted, this list has something for everyone.