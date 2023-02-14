Ann Merriwether, a professor of psychology, does research primarily focused on views around body image.

Throughout her career, Ann Merriwether, a lecturer of psychology at Binghamton University, has researched topics regarding sex and sexual identity — particularly among the college demographic. Merriwether has a background in the study of body image development, and is currently leading a research team on virtual consent and attitudes toward abortion. Her other research interests include “sexual socialization,” “reproductive health attitudes” and “healthy sexual behaviors and decision making.” Merriwether bases her research around the concepts of the term “woman” being all-inclusive and increasing body image representation among underrepresented identities.

Pipe Dream recently interviewed Merriwether to learn more about her body image-based research.

Q: Can you explain your research on body image development?

A: “We haven’t done too much body work recently, but we did collect body-related data and examined it in relation to sexual behavior and ‘friend zone.’ We found women with higher BMI’s were more positive in sexual attitudes, evidenced greater sexual satisfaction and were less likely to friend zone partners.”

Q: Do you believe anyone is fully happy with their appearance? Why or why not?

A: “I think there is a lot of pressure from the media that makes people unhappy with their bodies. I do think we are seeing more paths to body positivity though. Again, I think the media plays a role here. More positive body images in the media and more body empowerment.”

Q: How do trends, such as those surrounding body hair, impact one’s sex life?

A: “We haven’t studied this but research suggests that body hair, especially on female-presenting bodies, has been viewed negatively. Again, I think or really hope this is changing with more diversity of bodies in the media.”

Q: Can shame be created from the expectation formed by these trends? If so, how can this type of shame impact one’s sex life?

A: “Body shame can be a significant problem for people. It can restrict their willingness to engage in all kinds of relationships.”

Q: Is the expectation for women to not have body hair realistic, and can this particular trend be harmful? What about for men?

A: “I think it’s not realistic and I think there is so much pressure on women’s bodies to be hairless. Certainly, there is speculation that this comes from bodies represented in pornography and even worry that it is an insidious example of infantilizing female bodies. Again, I think we are seeing some hopeful trends in change with more diversity in bodies — even with body hair.”

Q: Do you have any closing comments on the topic?

A: “I think it’s important to seek out diversity in body image representation. Where we get into trouble is when images presented are narrow and exclusive.”