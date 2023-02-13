The overturning of Roe v. Wade has impacted attitudes toward sex.

On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, which protected the right to abortion across the country. Since then, countless attacks via legislation have been led to suppress a person’s ability to obtain abortion care. From there, a question was posed — how does this affect people’s sexual behaviors and feelings toward sex? I interviewed two Binghamton University students, who will be referred to as Student A and Student B, to get an idea of how the repeal of Roe v. Wade has affected their perceptions of sex and sexuality.

For Student A, the fact that Roe v. Wade was overturned was “world-shattering to hear.” She stated that she does “worry that the overturning of Roe [v. Wade] is increasing and empowering hateful rhetoric.” Student B echoed similar feelings, stating that “Roe [v. Wade] signified freedom of choice to me and the feeling of safety,” and that from now on they would have to “think twice about where I want to live in the future.” It’s obvious that for these two students, the overturning of Roe v. Wade signified a massive and terrifying turning point.

Both Student A and Student B expressed relief in having long-term partners that respect them and their autonomy, as well as reproductive rights in general. They both acknowledge that if they were single, the dating scene would look quite a bit different than it did before. Student A said they would feel “extremely weary” trying to date in the current political climate, and that any potential partner would have to respect their reproductive rights. Even now, in a state with abortion access and a partner they trust, Student A admitted that they exercise much more caution regarding safe sex now than before Roe v. Wade was overturned. “No sex if I’ve accidentally skipped a birth control pill,” Student A remarked. “No sex if I’m on antibiotics that might mess with BC effectiveness.” Contraception has also become incredibly important for Student B as well, with them saying that for them it’s now “an even more important thing to keep in mind.”

The repeal of Roe v. Wade, and the underlying meanings behind it, have particularly affected Student A. “It’s also killed my sex drive significantly,” Student A said. “Knowing that part of the reason it was repealed is that folks out there truly do not think that women’s sexual needs are valid.” This feeling in turn has encouraged Student A to speak more openly to other students about these topics. “I feel the need to validate their feelings and experiences and empower them at all times to make choices that are right for them,” Student A said. Previously, topics about sex, sexuality and reproduction were topics Student A would have avoided, feeling like it was not her place to speak. But now, Student A says she feels more protective of her fellow students than ever, knowing the meanings and implications behind the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Undoubtedly, the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court this year has affected different people in a variety of ways. But for these BU students specifically, the decision spells out anxieties in sexual choices and encounters for now and the future, as well as an emphasis on the importance of effective contraception.