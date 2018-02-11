The Binghamton University Code of Student Conduct defines sexual assault as “a physical sexual act or acts committed against another person without consent.” The handbook goes on to define exactly what a sexual act is and what consent means, providing the foundation for students to seek support when they feel their situation conforms to this kind of interpersonal violence.

2016 was the first year BU conducted a Sexual Violence Prevention Campus Climate Survey, designed by SUNY to ascertain student experience and knowledge of reporting and college adjudicatory processes for sexual harassment and related crimes. There was both a student survey and a survey for faculty and staff.

“The survey was designed by SUNY central and given to all SUNY schools,” Andrew Baker, BU’s Title IX coordinator, wrote in an email. “[But] Binghamton was a pilot school for SUNY, so our survey will not look exactly like the ones from most other SUNY schools.”

According to BU’s student survey from fall 2016, 53.59 percent of the 446 students who answered the question said that they did not tell anyone about the most recent incident of sexual assault that they experienced. Of those students, 89.89 percent said that they did not use the formal procedures to report the incidents and instead told someone like a friend or a roommate. Even prior to learning these statistics, BU had taken steps to address sexual assault among its students, providing resources and protection for those who come forward.

As stated in the Student Bill of Rights, all students, regardless of race, religion, age, disability, sex, gender identity or any other characteristic, have certain inalienable rights when reporting incidents of sexual assault. Among others, students have the right to “participate in a process that is fair, impartial and provides adequate notice and a meaningful opportunity to be heard.” That being said, students have options when it comes to seeking resources.

In making a report of sexual assault, there are a few types of support resources at students’ disposal. Depending on the degree to which a student is comfortable revealing his or her identity and/or taking legal action, confidential, anonymous or private resources may be preferable.

Confidential resources include the University Counseling Center, Decker Student Health Services Center, Harpur’s Ferry ambulance, the Crime Victims Assistance Center in the city of Binghamton and local hospitals, among others. These are sources that are not obligated to report any information to the Title IX coordinator or anyone else. This means that anything shared by the student stays with the source alone, unless an imminent concern for the safety of the student is detected.

Alternatively, a student can report an incident privately to Binghamton’s New York State University Police (UPD), the Title IX coordinator, Dean of Students Case Management Services and other University faculty or staff members, among others. These sources, however, are obligated to report known names and facts to the Title IX coordinator, and by confiding in these sources, students implicitly give the University power to take action on their behalf.

If a student wishes to make an anonymous report, resources include the Crime Victims Assistance Center Crisis Line, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network Hotline, the University Ombudsman and an online report to UPD. Anonymous reporting means that the source of the report is withheld.

While 83.85 percent of University faculty and staff responded positively when asked if they believed their college would take a student’s complaint of sexual violence on campus seriously, only 69.13 percent of students agreed with this sentiment, with 24.86 percent of respondents saying they were unsure.

In terms of what is to be expected when making a report of sexual assault, BU outlines a Sexual Assault First Responder Protocol, which can be found on the website of BU’s Interpersonal Violence Program. This protocol describes some of the steps that may be taken by a confidante, as directed by the University.

Sources are advised to move to a private, safe space and make the student aware of the difference between confidential and private resources, before details are shared that could take matters out of the student’s hands. Students are also assessed for immediate needs and physical well-being. Resources are meant to be judgment-free and should inform reporting individuals of all of their options, exploring choices for medical care, advocacy, counseling and reporting.

“Reporting individuals are free to share as much or as little information as they desire. What they would like done, if anything, will determine what information might be required. For example — if a reporting individual is requesting action by the Office of Student Conduct, they would need to share the name(s) of the student(s) they would like to see charged. But there is no fixed list of questions or information reporting individuals are asked,” Baker wrote in an email.