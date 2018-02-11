Sexual violence happens at Binghamton University — and the majority of the time it goes unreported.

According the the 2017 Annual Security and Fire Report, required by the Clery Act, there were 12 rape cases reported in 2016, the last calendar year for which complete data is available. These all occurred in residence halls. There were four incidents of fondling — defined as the touching of private body parts for sexual gratification without consent — reported, three cases of dating violence and 12 stalking offenses in that year as well.

There is a significant discrepancy between the information filed in this report and the incidents self-reported in the Binghamton’s 2016 Sexual Violence Prevention Campus Climate Survey, required by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “Enough Is Enough” law.

In a 2016 Campus Climate Survey, the last survey on record, 200 student — 18.47 percent — reported that someone had “fondled, kissed, or rubbed up against the private areas of my body even though I did not give consent for that activity.” According to BU’s Code of Student Conduct, this is sexual assault.

Sixty-six students reported that someone had tried to sexually penetrate them without their consent and 49 students said that someone tried to perform oral sex on them or tried to force them to perform oral sex on them without their consent.

Thirty-eight students responded that over the previous year someone had sexually penetrated them without their consent and 33 students reported that someone performed oral sex on them or forced them to perform oral sex on them without their consent. This, by both the Code of Student Conduct and New York state penal law definitions, is rape.

The Title IX Office at BU distributed the survey, written by SUNY administration, in October 2016. According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, more than 11 percent of all undergraduate and graduate students will be the victims of rape or sexual assault. Sexual violence is more common on college campuses than other crimes, but is less likely to be reported, according to the network.

Of the 471 BU students who said they had been a victim of sexual harassment, stalking, sexual assault or rape, 47.35 percent of the alleged perpetrators were affiliated with the campus community. Ninety-four percent of those perpetrators affiliated with the campus community were fellow students. Six were college professors.

Nearly 90 percent of students chose not to formally report their respective incidents for a variety of reasons. The most common reasons, according to the survey, for why students chose not to formally report were that they didn’t recognize it as sexual assault at the time, they didn’t think it was important enough or they “just did not want to deal with it.”